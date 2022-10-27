'I Apologise As Woman And Human': DMK's Kanimozhi On Partyman's Comment

Ms Kanimozhi was responding to a tweet by actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi today apologised "as a woman and human being" for a party functionary's derogatory comments about women leaders of the BJP. She said she could apologise because her party and its chief -- her brother and Chief Minister MK Stalin -- "did not condone this".



Ms Kanimozhi was responding to a tweet by actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, who had questioned the DMK on the matter.

"When men abuse women, it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman.Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule?" she had tweeted, tagging Ms Kanimozhi.

"I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or party they adhere to.And I'm able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don't condone this," Kanimozhi responded.

Mr Stalin has recently expressed his disapproval of the out-of-turn comments and actions by his partymen.

He said they are giving him "sleepless nights" and compared himself to a drum beaten on both sides".

"The party has been subjected to ridicule and shame because of the behaviour of some," he pointed out at a party meeting earlier this month.

Days later, the DMK had to suspend its senior leader and spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan from the primary membership of the party, over his insulting comments on ally Congress.

In a tweet that was deleted since, Mr Radhakrishnan had spoken of the Congress elections and mentioned Manmohan Singh 2.0, implying that it would be Sonia Gandhi who would wield power no matter who was elected.

Earlier, higher education minister K Ponmudi's disparaging comments on women availing of the state government's scheme for free bus travel had provoked outrage.

Former minister and MP A Raja's comment on Hindus and Shudras also set off a controversy last month.