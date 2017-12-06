Husband Gave 'Triple Talaq' On Phone From Kuwait, UP Woman Alleges

Even as the centre is planning to bring a bill against "triple talaq" in the Parliament, a 32-year-old woman in the Fatehpur district was allegedly divorced by her husband from Kuwait on phone.The woman, belonging to Dalelkheda village under Zafarganj police station area, yesterday visited the SP office and filed a complaint that she was divorced on November 24 by her husband from Kuwait by uttering "talaq" thrice on the phone, ASP Vinod Kumar Singh said.He added that the woman, who came with her two children, and her father, said she was married ten years ago to a man from the same village who went to Kuwait last year for work.The father of the woman claimed that demands were being made for dowry and Rs two lakh were given to them about three years ago, the ASP said adding that investigations were on and necessary action will be taken soon.In August, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court said the practice of Muslim men uttering "talaq" three times for an instant divorce is unconstitutional.Lawmakers will present a new bill to ban "triple talaq" when the government meets for the next session of parliament, to be held in the winter.Parties like Mulayam Singh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress, who count on Muslim voters, argued against a ban, and said reform should be encouraged from within the community and not imposed on it. However, they later endorsed the Supreme Court verdict.Many Muslim countries have banned "triple talaq", including Pakistan and conservative Saudi Arabia. It survived in India because religious communities are allowed to apply their own laws in personal matters such as marriage, divorce and property inheritance.