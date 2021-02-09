Ex-IPS Officer Who Ordered Arrest Of BJP Men Over Slogans Joins Trinamool

There is speculation that Humayun Kabir will contest the upcoming assembly elections (File)

Humayun Kabir, who had quit as Chandannagar police commissioner a few days ago, has joined the Trinamool Congress in Kalna at a party rally in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool's new recruit wasted no time in taking a swipe at the BJP, which had accused him of partisanship after some BJP workers were arrested for raising the incendiary and provocative "Goli Maaro..." slogans at a rally.



"Mamata Banerjee has brought development to Bengal. I have worked under her and I have seen her stand by people. I have been inspired by her. A party from outside is trying to win here by spreading division. Then people of Bengal will answer them. Mamata Banerjee will return to power," he said at the rally today.

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly targeted the BJP with the outsider tag, especially after the party top leadership's faux pas on Bengali icons.

The Chandannagar police had arrested the BJP men last month for the incendiary slogans during a rally addressed by former Trinamool leader, Suvendu Adhikhari, who had joined the BJP last year. Mr Kabir made headlines by ordering the action.

Mr Kabir was due to retire in April. His wife Anindita Kabir is already with the Trinamool Congress. His sudden resignation had triggered speculation that he may join politics, but the officer had denied the reports at the time.

There is speculation that Humayun Kabir will contest the upcoming assembly elections on a Trinamool ticket. He may contest from Hooghly district but a final decision will be taken by Mamata Banerjee, sources said.