Huge Fire Breaks Out At Mankhurd In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

A huge fire broke out near Maya Hotel in Mankhurd, early on Sunday morning.
Highlights
- Massive fire breaks out at Mankhurd in Mumbai, early Sunday morning
- 20 fire engines at Mankhurd trying to douse the fire, in a scrapyard
- No one has been injured in the fire at Mankhurd
No one has been injured in the fire that started at about 6 am. Twenty fire engines and three water tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which is largely under control now.
Reports suggest, the fire had spread to adjoining godowns, where scrap was stored.
Early morning, soonafter, the fire broke out, local residents tweeted and alerted the police.
Local residents say, the fire started at a shop in a scrap yard, on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar highway.
We appreciate your alertness. All Officer and Staff of Fire Brigade and Police officials of Mankhurd Police Station are on spot for further support.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 11, 2018
Mumbai has been witnessing a series of fires for the last few months. On February 8, two people were injured after a fire broke out in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority building, in Malad.
Investigations show that in all these incidents of fire, there is a common thread of people blatantly ignoring safety regulations.