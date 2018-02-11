Huge Fire Breaks Out At Mankhurd In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire has broken out at Mankhurd in Mumbai, 20 fire engines are at the spot

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 11, 2018 11:28 IST
Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Massive fire breaks out at Mankhurd in Mumbai, early Sunday morning
  2. 20 fire engines at Mankhurd trying to douse the fire, in a scrapyard
  3. No one has been injured in the fire at Mankhurd
A huge fire broke out near Maya Hotel in Mankhurd, early on Sunday morning. 

No one has been injured in the fire that started at about 6 am. Twenty fire engines and three water tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which is largely under control now.

Reports suggest, the fire had spread to adjoining godowns, where scrap was stored.

Early morning, soonafter, the fire broke out, local residents tweeted and alerted the police.Local residents say, the fire started at a shop in a scrap yard, on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar highway.

Mumbai has been witnessing a series of fires for the last few months. On February 8, two people were injured after a fire broke out in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority building, in Malad.

Twelve migrant labourers were suffocated to death, when a fire broke out in a shop in Sakinaka. on December 19 and just 10 days later, a devastating fire killed 14 people in the rooftop pubs, in Kamala Mills compound.

Investigations show that in all these incidents of fire, there is a common thread of people blatantly ignoring safety regulations.

