Firefighters try to douse a blaze at a power distribution firm in Raipur

A huge fire broke out in a power distribution firm in Chhattisgarh's Raipur today, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from houses near the company.

Visuals from the site show police and firefighters trying to douse the blaze. Reports said no one was injured, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Water cannons being used to douse off the massive fire that broke out in the power distribution company, in Raipur's Kota area.#Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/KaoEr0py4y — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

