Cache Of Arms And Ammunition, Hidden Underground, Recovered In Assam

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the police today in Doidak in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The cache includes one AK-56 automatic rifle along with nine magazines, 88 rounds of the AK rifle, a 9 mm pistol and seven bullets, one .32 calibre pistol, a 9 mm Sten gun with two magazines, Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia said.

"The arms and ammunition were hidden underground and were recovered based on secret information. The matter is under investigation and we are probing the reason behind hiding the cache of arms and which terrorist organisation placed it," the police official added.