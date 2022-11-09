Who is Jagdish Sapehia, Congress Candidate From Himachal's Sullah

Jagdish Sapehia is contesting from Sullah Assembly seat

The elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12. Among the candidates from the Congress is Jagdish Chand Sapehia, who is contesting from Sullah seat in Kangra district.

Here is all you need to know about the prominent Congress candidate:

– Jagdish Sapehia holds an undergraduate degree from Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi. He has earlier worked as the chairman of Kangra Co-operative Bank.

– In the 2007 Himachal Pradesh election, he had contested as an Independent candidate from the Thural constituency. He received 11,833 votes and lost the election.

– Among the heavyweights who campaigned for Mr Sapehia this time is Sachin Pilot, prominent Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister.

– The Sullah seat, where he is contesting from, went to the BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar in 2017.

– Mr Parmar had defeated Jagjiwan Paul of the Congress, who won the seat in the 2012 election.