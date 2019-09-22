PM Modi Speech Highlights At 'Howdy, Modi' Event In United States

PM Modi Speech Highlights From 'Howdy, Modi' Event: Over 50,000 people turned up at the function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing over 50,000 people in Houston, Texas at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, organised by the Indian community at the energy hub of the United States. US President Donald Trump is also in attendance, and he will address Indian expats after PM Modi. PM Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday on a week-long tour to the United States. He began his marathon tour with a roundtable of the CEOs of energy companies. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said PM Modi had a "fruitful" meeting. After the 'Howdy, Modi' event, the next big thing on PM Modi's agenda is the bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. The two leaders will meet on Tuesday and will likely discuss the trade standoff between India and the United States. The next day, PM Modi will attend an investment roundtable, aimed at spurring growth in India. On September 27, PM Modi will speak at the United Nations General Assembly. His speech is being closely watched in view of the tension between India and Pakistan over the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlights of PM Modi's speech at 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, United States :

Good morning Houston, good morning Texas, good morning America. Greetings to my fellow Indians in India and around the world. Friends, this morning, we have a very special person with us. He needs no introduction.

His name comes up in almost every conversation in the world on global politics. His every word is followed by tens of millions. He was a household name and very popular even before he went on to occupy the highest office in this great country.

From CEOs to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Today, he is here with us. It is my honour and privilege to welcome him here in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering.

And I can say is that I had a chance to meet him often and every time I found the friendliness, the warmth, the energy of the President of the United States of America, Mr Donald Trump. This is extraordinary. This is unprecedented.

