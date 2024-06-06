How To Maximise Your Tax Savings With The New Tax Regime

A common concern among taxpayers is finding ways to save taxes under new regime.

The Indian tax system has evolved alongside the country's economy. It combines direct taxes like income tax and indirect taxes like GST. For the upcoming financial year 2024-25, the government has opted to maintain the existing income tax slabs. This means taxpayers will continue to have the choice between the old and new tax regimes when filing their returns.

A common concern among taxpayers is how to save taxes under the new regime. A Forbes article offers several strategies to maximise tax savings under the new tax regime for 2024-2025. These insights can help taxpayers navigate the new system and take advantage of available deductions and exemptions to reduce their tax liability effectively.

The new tax system for FY 2024-2025 offers benefits for certain expenses. Here's a list of some exemptions you can claim: