How To Change Registered Mobile Number On Aadhaar Card: Details Here

Aadhaar Card has become one of the most important documents of identification. It is a 16-digit unique identification number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). In case, you have recently changed your mobile number and haven't got the number updated on Aadhaar, you can do it by visiting a nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How to change the registered mobile number on the Aadhaar card? Follow these steps:

Step 1. On the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in), click on “Locate Enrollment Centre.” It will help you find the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center, where you can update your mobile number.

Step 2. Reach out to the Aadhaar Help Executive at the Aadhaar enrollment centre and they will guide you through the process of mobile number update.

Step 3. You will have to fill up a form to update the phone number. Don't forget to double-check the information in order to avoid any mistakes.

Step 4. Submit the form to the Aadhaar Help Executive, and they will review it for accuracy. Make sure you carry all the required supporting documents, such as identity proof, address proof, as well as an existing Aadhaar card.

Step 5. You have to pay a fee of Rs 50 to update the phone number on the Aadhaar card.

Step 6. Once the fee payment is completed, the Aadhaar Help Executive will provide you with an Update Request Number (URN) slip. The URN will help you track the status of your mobile number update request.

Step 7. You can monitor the progress of your mobile number update by visiting the official UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Click on the ‘Check Enrollment' section and enter your URN along with other details. The current status of your mobile number update request will get displayed.