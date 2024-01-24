Explained: How Ayodhya Ram Temple Is A Blend Of Innovation And Tradition

New Delhi:
Ayodhya, an important city in India's history and religious legacy, celebrated the inauguration of the Ram temple this week. Believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds profound cultural and religious significance and the completion of the temple marks an important milestone. Here are some details of how the temple was envisaged and built.
Design and Planning
- The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began with meticulous design and planning, incorporating traditional architectural elements.
- Experts and architects collaborated to create a blueprint that adhered to the Nagara style of temple architecture, connecting the new structure with India's rich cultural heritage.
Construction Material
- The temple's foundation was laid using a specially mixed 56-layer engineering film, replacing traditional steel and reinforcement.
- Over 23,000 interlocked granite stones were used, each weighing over 3000 kg, contributing to the stability and durability of the structure.
Pillar Craftsmanship
- The temple features meticulously crafted pillars, adorned with intricate carvings.
- A total of 390 pillars are arranged across the three floors, showcasing expert craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Foundation Engineering
- Engineers opted for a unique foundation approach, utilizing the 56-layer engineering film, a massive concrete raft, and a 21-foot high plate made of interlocked granite stones.
- Density tests were conducted for each layer, ensuring top-quality compaction and stability.
Resilience against Earthquakes
- Considering Ayodhya's location in a seismic Zone 4 region, the temple was designed to withstand natural forces.
- The interlocked granite stones and overall structural design contribute to the building's resilience against seismic activity.
Cultural Significance
- The temple incorporates cultural and religious symbolism, particularly related to Lord Rama, whose birthplace is believed to be in Ayodhya.
- The intricate carvings and cultural elements within the temple serve as reminders of India's artistic and spiritual history.
Features And Characteristics Of The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
The temple's foundation is a unique engineering feat, as the traditional steel as made way for the aforementioned specially mixed 56-layer engineering film, ensuring stability.