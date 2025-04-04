How PM Modi Helped Make BIMSTEC A Vibrant Regional Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. He is expected to make big announcements about India's role in promoting regional cooperation.



The Summit, with the theme "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC", aims to strengthen regional cooperation in commerce, security and connectivity while also supporting the Bangkok Vision 2030.



Although founded in 1997, BIMSTEC gained momentum in 2016 when PM Modi invited partner countries for a Leaders' Retreat in Goa. Following that, the Prime Minister focused on developing and strengthening the grouping, as well as regional cooperation. Later, he invited these leaders for his swearing-in ceremony in 2019.



PM Modi's Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy, MAHASAGAR vision and Vision for the Indo-Pacific, have also given the group the attention it needs, benefiting the member nations.



The Indian leadership has shaped BIMSTEC's agenda, expanding to include seven key areas, with each country leading one. While India heads the security vertical as well as Trade, Bangladesh leads Investment and Development and Bhutan heads Environment and Climate.



Agriculture and Food Security is led by Myanmar, People-to-People ties are led by Nepal, Science, Technology, and Innovation is with Sri Lanka and Connectivity with Thailand.



The adoption of its charter in May 2024 has given the group an international presence. India has appointed diplomat Indra Mani Pandey as Secretary General and granted USD 1 million to the BIMSTEC Secretariat for institution and capacity building.



India hosted the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July 2024 and held an informal conference of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York in September last year.



The country has also underlined enhancing connectivity by hosting the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, which coordinates regional grid interconnection efforts. It has taken a proactive role in leading the security pillar of BIMSTEC, focusing on creating a strong legal framework to combat terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational crimes in the region.



Additionally, it is actively contributing to BIMSTEC's sustainability and disaster management efforts, aiming to enhance the region's vulnerability to natural disasters.



Recent activities under BIMSTEC include the Aquatic Championship, Business Summit, Cultural Troupe participation, Youth Summit, and Climate Change Conference, among others. These efforts promote people-to-people ties, regional integration, and youth engagement.