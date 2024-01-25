Hope Regions Embroiled In Conflicts Find Peaceful Solution: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu was Addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed hope that regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve them. Addressing the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, Ms Murmu noted that in recent times, many conflicts have emerged around the world and there have been a series of humanitarian tragedies.

"In recent times, many conflicts have emerged around the world and several parts of it have been suffering from violence. When each of the two conflicting sides believes that it is right and the other is wrong, the way out should be found in the light of reason.

"Unfortunately, instead of reason, fears and prejudices have fuelled passions, leading to relentless violence. There have been a series of humanitarian tragedies on a large scale, and we feel aggrieved over the human suffering," she said.

The President's comments came amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Ms Murmu mentioned Lord Buddha's words that "not at any time are enmities appeased here through enmity but they are appeased through non-enmity. This is the eternal law".

She said India has time and again shown that non-violence is not just an ideal that may be difficult to achieve but it is a distinct possibility and a lived reality for many.

"Let us hope that the regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve conflicts and bring about peace," the President said.