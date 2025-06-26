Honeymoon Murder: 3 Meghalaya Locals Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

Three persons, all accused of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, were sent to police custody for six days.

Lokendra Singh Tomar, Silome James and Balveer Ahirbar were arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and produced before a court in Shillong.

James, the first among the three to be arrested, is a property dealer who had given a flat on rent to murder co-accused Vishal Chauhan. It was at this flat that Raja's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi had remained hidden from May 26 to June 8, before she was seen at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and arrested.

Ahirbar was the security guard in the same apartment complex where Sonam was hiding and is believed to possess vital information regarding the movements of the accused at the flat. He allegedly helped James in tampering with evidence.

Tomar of the Indore flat in question. He had allegedly instructed James to take all the belongings of Sonam's from the flat.

The arrests are the latest development in the case pertaining to Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder on May 23 in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills, while he was on his honeymoon. His wife, who went missing, was found weeks later in Ghazipur. Further investigation revealed that the murder was conspired by Sonam, her alleged boyfried Raj Kushwaha and three others.