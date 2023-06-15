Houses Set On Fire In Manipur Capital, Protesters, Security Forces Clash

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's capital Imphal today

Protesters clashed with security forces in Manipur's capital Imphal today despite the state government enforcing a curfew. Some people have been injured, the police said, adding a few houses have been set on fire too.

The violence erupted in Imphal's New Checkon neighbourhood. The police fired tear-gas shells to control the situation.

Visuals show firefighters trying to douse a burning house. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are seen firing tear-gas at a large group of protesters on a narrow street.

Today's protest came a day after nine people, including a woman, were killed in Manipur's village Khamenlok.

Yesterday, the official house of Manipur's only woman minster in Imphal was set on fire. State Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen was not at home when the attack took place.

Normalcy in Manipur has been elusive since May 3 when violence broke out between the valley-majority Meiteis and the hill-majority Kuki tribe.