Holi Controversy In Bengal, Poster At Shantiniketan Sparks Political Row

A poster restricting celebrations with colours at an iconic artisan fair in Shantiniketan, the abode of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore about 180 km from Kolkata, has sparked a political controversy in West Bengal ahead of Holi.

After the post went viral, the BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool of imposing a ban on Holi celebrations at Sonajhuri Haat, but the Mamata Banerjee government has claimed that the intention was only to preserve greenery.

"Reserved forest area: Playing with colours, car parking, videography and drone camera usage are prohibited," reads the poster in Bengali.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal assembly, claimed it is not a one-off incident and accused the Bengal government of appeasement.

"In 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every police station for Holi. This is a special month (Ramzan) for another community and Holi falls on a Friday this time. The police have openly declared Holi should not be celebrated, colours should be used, and even threatened arrests," claimed Mr Adhikari, a former aide of Mamata Banerjee.

In another instance, he claimed that a top police officer in Birbhum district has given a 10 am deadline to wrap up Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan since it was a Friday. "The police, administration and the state government are doing divisive politics and politics of appeasement," alleged Mr Adhikari.

Coinciding with Holi and Dol Jatra, Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan celebrates the arrival of spring with colours and cultural events - an one-of-a-kind celebration started by Tagore during the 1920s.

State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda has denied any restriction on playing Holi at Sonajhuri and accused the BJP of trying to politicise the matter.

"This is a request to preserve the nature. There is no restriction. If anyone wants to play Holi, they can. The BJP has no other issue to do politics that's why they are doing this," said the minister. She has also sought a report from the District Forest Officer and said an enquiry was underway.