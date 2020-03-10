'Colour, Joy, Happiness': PM Modi Sends Out Holi Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi.

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to wish the country.

In a tweet this morning, PM Narendra Modi said: "Heartiest greetings to all of you as you celebrate this festival of colour, joy and happiness. I hope this festival brings a lot of happiness to people across the country".

Last week, PM Modi had announced that he would not participate in any Holi events this year as experts have advised against "mass gatherings to avoid coronavirus spread".

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi had tweeted.