'Holding Investor Summit...': Minister On Yogi Adityanath Mumbai Visit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday sought to allay Opposition apprehension about state-based industries moving elsewhere and said it is natural for those holding investor summits to visit Mumbai as it is India's financial capital.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Fadnavis said those who want to attract industries to their states or hold an industrial summit have no alternative but to come to Mumbai and that reflects the strength of Maharashtra.

He was responding to queries about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Mumbai visit for a roadshow on Thursday in connection with an investor summit to be held in Lucknow in February.

Maharashtra's Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trained guns on Yogi Adityanath over his roadshow, saying there will be objection if he "snatches away" industries from the western state.

Mr Fadnavis, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, said industries operating in Maharashtra are not moving out of the state.

"See the strength of Mumbai and Maharashtra. If anyone (state) in the country wants to attract industries or hold an investor summit, then they have no alternative but to come to Mumbai. That is our strength," he said.

Asked about Opposition fear that the UP chief minister is in Mumbai to "take away" businesses from Maharashtra, he said no one takes away anyone's business.

So far as industries from Maharashtra are concerned, no one can take them away, Mr Fadnavis said.

"Every state has its own strength, every state has its own geography and natural advantages and as per natural advantages, businesses tend to go there. For example, Gujarat and Rajasthan have big desert land and that is why there is ample land available (in those two states). Ample land is made available for solar panels and that is why green hydrogen projects go there, so there is no need to worry," he said.

Everyone should feel proud that Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and that one has to come to the city to seek investment, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Asked about the controversy triggered by NCP leader Ajit Pawar's recent remarks that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a 'dharmveer' (protector of religion), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said such thoughts are a betrayal with ideals espoused by the warrior king, the eldest son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"To say that he (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) was not a 'dharmveer' is a kind of betrayal (droh) with his thoughts and an injustice to the iconic king himself. Why Sambhaji Maharaj had to face atrocities, what (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb was saying? Chhatrapati Sambhaji fought for 'dev' ( god ), 'desh' (country ), and dharm (religion) in real sense.

"Had Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and (his father and iconic king) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not been there, no Hindu would have been left in Maharashtra," Mr Fadnavis stated.

Asked about NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's statement insisting on calling party president Sharad Pawar as 'Janata Raja' (people's king), Fadnavis said let anyone call anything.

"In this country, there is only one Janata Raja and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If anyone wants to call their leader anything, they can call it but common people will not use that title (for that particular leader)," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Asked about Sharad Pawar's jibe at the BJP over its mission to win 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of total 48) in Maharashtra in the 2024 elections, Fadnavis said it is an achievable target.

He pointed that the BJP, in alliance with its then-partner Shiv Sena, had won more than 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

"We will try to win all the 48 seats but we also know that perhaps we would not be getting all of them and that is why we planned the 'mission 45'," said the BJP leader.

