Holding Hands, Father-Son Lie In Front Of Approaching Train In Maharashtra, Die

In a tragic incident, a man and his father died by suicide by lying in front of a train approaching towards them in Maharashtra. The incident, captured on CCTV, happened at Bhayandar railway station, around 32 kilometers from Mumbai.

In the extremely distressing video, the father and the son can be seen talking to each other while walking on the platform as a train zooms pass them. Once they reach the end of the platform, the two get down and can be seen crossing tracks.

Holding hands, the duo is seen laying down on the railway tracks when they see the train is approaching them, the disturbing video shows. But by the time the train would have stopped, the victims were run over. the clip shows.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday at platform number 6 of Bhayander railway station after a local train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district. The train was going from Virar to Churchgate.

The victims have been identified as Jay Mehta (35) and his father Harish Mehta (60), both residents of Nalasopara. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.