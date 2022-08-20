Video: Railway Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall In Himachal's Kangra

Himachal Heavy Rainfall: Himachal Pradesh's disaster management has issued a warning for landslide.

The Chakki bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed today after one of its three pillars damaged completely as heavy rainfall continues in the state.

In visuals from the scene, part of the railway bridge that has been constructed on the Chakki river can be seen collapsing amid downpours.

A cloudburst also took place in Dharmshala today resulting in landslides in the area. A flash flood occurred in the Mandi district of the state in the early hours of this morning, causing water to enter houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road. The incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district.

Due to heavy rainfall, schools have been closed in Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.

The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.