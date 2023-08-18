74 Dead, Rs 10,000 Crore Damage Across Himachal Pradesh Due To Heavy Rain

The state has been hit by 113 landslides in the 55 days since the monsoon began.

The death count from the monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 74 on Thursday, as rescue workers pulled out another body from the rubble of a Shiva temple in Shimla while two more were killed in Chamba.

Twenty-one people died in three major landslides in Shimla, including the one at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill.

The state has been hit by 113 landslides in the 55 days since the monsoon began, causing losses of Rs 2,491 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rs 1,000 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In Shimla's Summer Hill, a section of the railway tracks has been swept away, leaving the tracks hanging in the air.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that rebuilding the infrastructure damaged by the recent landslides is a "mountain-like challenge".

Experts say that frequent landslides are caused by unscientific constructions in the ecologically fragile Himalayas, depleting forest cover, and structures near streams that block the flow of water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with thunder at few places with spells of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and adjoining areas. The state received heavy rains for three consecutive days, starting from Sunday. The rains decreased after Tuesday, and there were only light showers at some places on Thursday.

At least 217 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

The devastating rainfall in Himachal has not just destroyed infrastructure but also uprooted entire families. A family of seven, spanning three generations, was wiped out in the Shimla temple landslide.

The Shiv temple collapsed while seven members of the family, including three children, were inside, according to officials.

"My brother, three children, sister-in-law, five others including one of our daughters are gone. Rescuers are trying to find the bodies. At least I want to perform their last rites, the last rites of my brother too before my time to go comes," Vinod, the brother of one of the men in the family, Pawan, who died in the incident, told NDTV.

On top of tales of personal loss, the livelihoods of thousands have also been hit hard in the rain-battered state. The estimated Rs 10,000 crore of damage across Himachal Pradesh does not reflect the true cost of the disaster, which has had a devastating impact on individuals and businesses alike.

Tourism and the apple trade, which are the driving force behind the state's economy are the worst affected. taxi drivers, who used to earn Rs 2,000 per day, now claim to be earning as low as Rs 200. Hotels and guest houses, which usually have a 50-60% occupancy have said it has come down to just 5%.



