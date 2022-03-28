Karnataka Class 10 Board Exams Begin Amid Row Over Hijab

Around 8.73 lakh students will appear for the examsin 3,444 centres

The Karnataka board examinations for Class 10 began today amid the ongoing row over wearing Hijab in educational institutes.



Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh on Sunday reiterated that students will not be allowed to wear Hijab while appearing for the exams.

Mr Nagesh said that students must follow the High Court's order upholding the ban on hijab and take the exam.

"There is no scope of the violation of the dress code and rules must be strictly followed," the minister said.

Ruling out holding re-exams for those who skipped them on account of the Hijab row, the minister said only those who have failed will have an opportunity to take up the supplementary exams.

Following the Karnataka High Court's interim order in February restraining all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab within the classroom, several Muslim girl students had boycotted classes and had skipped the practical exams.

The High Court in its final order on March 15 had dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom and stated that the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the High Court had said.

With the High Court order now being challenged in the Supreme Court, several Muslim girls continue to boycott classes. On Thursday, the top court refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.

"This has nothing to do with exams. Don't sensationalise the issue," the court said.