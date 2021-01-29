Highlights: Prannoy Roy's Analysis Of Economic Survey 2021

Prannoy Roy and a panel of experts analyse the survey (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey, detailing the state of the economy ahead of the Budget, on February 1. The Economic Survey has forecast a "V-shaped" recovery for the Indian economy and real GDP growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22, on the back of the roll-out of a massive vaccination drive against the coronavirus. Prannoy Roy and a panel of experts analyse the survey, and discuss what major policy decisions need to be taken to bring the economy on a growth trajectory.

Here are the highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's analysis:

Jan 29, 2021 21:22 (IST) "In the first quarter we had a world record, we went down almost 24%. It is very difficult to recover from a drop so enormous. Frankly, 7-7.5% isn't that bad seeing how terrible we were": Dorab Sopariwala, Editorial Advisor, NDTV





Jan 29, 2021 21:21 (IST) Good: India's V-shaped recovery; Worrying: India will be behind developing countries in 2021.





Jan 29, 2021 21:14 (IST) Dr Roy: The survey also mentions a V-shaped recovery - down sharply and then up sharply.

Jan 29, 2021 21:09 (IST) Dr Roy: It says that the imposition of the lockdown was swift and effective. It says that it was humane as it was focussed on saving lives instead of livelihood, however, it doesn't mention the migrant crisis caused by the same lockdown.









