Highlights Of The Dalai Lama's Interview With Prannoy Roy

So how do you change your karma? How does a person change negative to positive karma? Now, for example, some negative karma due to anger or due to violence. Then try to increase compassion, forgiveness and also practice as much as you can. That karma reduces the negative karma because you see the karma is action, action of emotion. So negative emotion, some action or karma created by negative emotion, more positive emotion now increases or stronger than negative emotion. And karma due to negative emotion eventually no longer produces result.

One thing you have always said that women leaders, female leaders are better. In fact, in this pandemic the leaders that have handled it best are women leaders?

Look history. All heroes. Hero means killing other, killing more people. So, most heroes are male. Now according to some scientists, the females have physical conditions that make them show nature more love and kindness to others. Firstly, our mother female. In my own case, my father was very short tempered. On a few occasions, I got some punishment. He was fond of pork, my father. While he enjoyed pork and some oil he used to put on his moustache. Sometimes I sit beside him hoping for some piece of pork. Then sometimes I pull his moustache and then he sometimes (mimics slapping and laughs). But my mother never showed angry face. I usually describe my mother is my first guru about karuna (compassion).