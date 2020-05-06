



Breaking News

"Bengal Has Highest Virus Death Rate": Mamata Banerjee Gets Centre's Memo

West Bengal has the highest rate of COVID-19 fatalities, low testing and worrying instances of attacks on frontline workers fighting the coronavirus crisis, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday in a sharply-worded letter to the state government.

"The response to COVID-19 in the state of West Bengal is characterized by a very low rate of testing in proportion to the population, and a very high rate of mortality of 13.2 per cent for the state, by far the highest for any state," the central government said.

"This is a reflection of poor surveillance, detection and testing in the state. There is also a need to increase random testing in crowded clusters," it added.

"Lockdown violations have been noted in the cities of Kolkata and Howrah by specific groups in specific localities with media reports of the 'corona warriors' including even the police being attacked," the Home Ministry said.

"Instances of problems faced due to ostracism of health care professionals and lack of quarantine facilities is also worrying," it added.