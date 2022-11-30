High Court Grants Bail To Man Accused In 2013 UP Cop Murder Case

Mr Haq was the DSP of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in the 2013 murder case of deputy superintendent of police Zia-ul Haq.

A bench of Justice DK Singh passed the order on the bail plea of Manjeet Yadav on the ground that he has been in jail for nine years and the trial has not concluded yet.

Mr Haq was the DSP of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. He was shot dead on March 2, 2013 in Kunda's Balipur when he had gone to probe the murder of the village head.

