'Radhe-Radhe', Says Hema Malini After Taking Oath In Parliament

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the BJP, took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Dressed in a peach saree with golden borders, she read the oath in Hindi.

Hema Malini, famous as Bollywood's "dream girl", concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru". This was followed by thumping of the tables and chanting of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

She won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for a second consecutive term in the national elections. She had contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress.

In 2014, Hema Malini had won the constituency by over three lakh votes. She is the second member of her family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, her husband Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP.

This year, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol also took the political plunge and joined the BJP. He won Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat defeating sitting parliamentarian of Congress, Sunil Jakhar. Sunny Deol also took oath as a parliamentarian earlier today.