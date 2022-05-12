Helicopter Crash At Airport In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, 2 Pilots Dead

Two pilots were killed after a helicopter crashed at an airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday evening. Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava were killed in the accident, police said.

The helicopter caught fire when the pilots were trying to land the helicopter. Both the pilots on board died in the accident.There were no passengers on board.

Chhattissgarh Chief Minister paid his tributes to the pilot. "Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief," Mr Baghel said in a tweet,

Further details are awaited.