'Held At Gun Point': Stand-Up Comedian Shares Scary Experience In Noida

Indian stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma, along with fellow comedian Saurab Pandey, recently went through a distressing experience in Noida, narrowly avoiding a life-threatening situation. The incident took place in Sec 104, where, following their show, the duo came across an armed individual obstructing a deserted road. Sharing the chilling episode on the micro-blogging site 'X,' Mr Sharma highlighted the seriousness of the situation and emphasized the significance of taking preventive measures, tagging UP Police.

Mr Sharma wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "So we were at gunpoint in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand."

He continued, "He was smiling and signalled us to stop, and an SUV stopped right behind us, as The man approached the car, I aggressively shouted while holding my mobile phone, which I thought was also a potential self-defence weapon in the situation, he looked at us went to the side of the road and signalled us to go, all this while smiling."

Tagging UP Police, Mr Sharma wrote, "We left from there alive, this Happened 40 mins back,

@Uppolice @noidapolice please take note of this and take action, probably you can save some life/lives. We did not open the car windows, the car doors were locked."

See the post here:

So we were at gun point in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand. He was smiling and signalled us to stop, an SUV stopped right behind us, as — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) December 17, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed more than 1 lakh views on X. Commenting on the post, a concerned user wrote, "Oh. My. God!! Thank goodness you're all right. What a scary thing to happen!"

"O my god. Dude, hats off to your bravery.. and sorry that you had to go through this," another user commented.

"Heard similar events from Noida And Delhi- Faridabad stretches ... scary," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "Mai Mumbai mein rehta hu par mujhe bhi pata hai raat ke 1 baje Noida k secluded area mein akele nahi jaate (I live in Mumbai, but even I know not to venture alone into secluded areas in Noida at 1 am)."

The police have not responded to the viral post.