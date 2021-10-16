Heavy Rainfall Warning In Kerala; Red Alert In 5 Districts

Five districts in Kerala are likely to see "heavy to extremely heavy" rain today with the weather office sounding a red alert. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur ae the districts that are likely to see the highest rainfall during this period.

"Under the influence of the low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, the state is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of October 17 (Sunday). Isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th (Monday) and further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning (Tuesday)," the weather office said in a statement.

In seven districts of the state, the weather office has sounded an "orange alert", which signifies "heavy to very heavy rain".

Two districts in the southern state have been warned "of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning strikes", where the yellow alert has been sounded.

The Chief Minister's office has sent out a cautionary note, urging people to be extremely careful and avoid venturing out for travels into the mountains or near rivers.