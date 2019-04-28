'Orange Alert' Issued In Gujarat Due To Heatwave Conditions

Gujarat authorities have issued advisories and warned people not to go out in the sun (Representational)

Following the sudden spurt in heat across Gujarat, the state health department has issued an "Orange Alert" for two-days as the temperatures are likely to touch 44 degrees.

"An Orange Alert has been announced for two-days due to heat wave. All our bus stands have ORS packets, municipal corporation has made arrangements for water at multiple points," Deputy Health Officer of Surat Municipal Corporation Dr Mahendra Patel said.

Meteorological Centre (MC) Ahmedabad released a warning on Saturday for heatwave in multiple regions of Gujarat for the next 48 hours.

"Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Surat; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Bhavnagar, Veraval, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Surendranagar, Kutch and Diu during next 48 hours commencing from 0830 hours IST of today," the meteorological department notice read.

The notice also said that moderate temperature with tolerable heat will exist for the next two-days but vulnerable people like children and elderly, people with chronic diseases should take special precaution.

Authorities have issued advisories and warned people not to go out in the sun and keep themselves hydrated by taking fluids such as lemon juice, buttermilk and aam panna.



