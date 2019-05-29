Mercury May Soar To 45 In Delhi This Week As Heat Wave Sweeps North

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

From Delhi to Puducherry, several parts across India have been gripped by heat wave. The national capital and other parts in the country are unlikely to get a respite from the scorching heat this week, the weather office has predicted. In Delhi, mercury may soar to 45 degrees.

Heat wave conditions have spread across two-third of the country. In north India, heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, among other areas. In southern parts of the country, temperatures have shot up above 40 degrees in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana.

Vidharbha in Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected regions where Chandrapur recorded the highest temperature across the country on Tuesday at 47.8 degrees. Nagpur recorded this season's highest temperature at 47.5 degrees Celsius, which is also the second highest in the last 10 years, news agency PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to shoot up to 44 degrees today and the weather office has predicted a maximum temperature of 45 degrees for the national capital rest of this week.

Heat wave also affected normal life in Rajasthan where Bikaner recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was above 45 degrees in several parts in the state including Ganganagar, Jaisalmer and Kota. Temperatures are likely to go up by two-three degrees across the northern India.

As temperatures shot up in several states, wildfires were also reported in the forests of Uttarakhand.