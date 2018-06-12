Maternal Mortality Rate Down By 37 Points In 3 Years: Health Minister JP Nadda JP Nadda said that his government made some strategic changes and are able to save 30 expecting mothers every day.

Share EMAIL PRINT Maternal mortality ratio has come down by 37 points, JP Nadda says. New Delhi: Maternal mortality ratio has come down by 37 points, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday. "We are able to save 30 expecting mothers every day," he said.



Crediting this achievement to hard work of department, Mr Nadda said, "Between 2011 and 2013, 167 per lakh live birth was our mortality ratio, which has come down by 37 points. If we go by this speed, we will soon achieve the sustainable development goal of 70 per lakh live births by 2030."



Mr Nadda said that his government made some strategic changes and by following the lifecycle approach, the woman is taken care of the moment she becomes pregnant.



"We have provided everything from pre-delivery checkups to post-delivery checkups, and we have reaped the benefits of these," the minister said.



He added that the annual maternal deaths have fallen from 44,000 in 2012 to 32,000 in 2015, which is saving 30 mothers per day.



He said that due to strategic changes including a focus on life cycle approach and multi-sectoral approach, the country reduced its Maternal Mortality Rate by 37 points from 167 in 2011-2013 to 130 in 2014-16.



The minister added, "595 mother and child hospitals have been made, 100 added in last three-four years."



He also said, "By 2022 all sub-centres will be converted to wellness centres, but universal screening will be started. We have added check-up for tuberculosis and leprosy. By 2025 we have to eliminate TB, and we are also working hard towards working towards the elimination of leprosy."



"In the last 14 months, Pradhan Mantri Dialysis yojana has provided 2.38 lakh people assistance for dialysis. 497 district hospitals have now been made operational," he added.



Mr Nadda assured that the government has given total flexibility to the states to choose their health system and the government will provide financial support.



