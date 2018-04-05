He Wanted To Marry Again. Wife, Daughter Opposed. He Hacked Them With Axe Israful Ansari's relationship with his wife and daughter became strained as they were opposed to him marrying a second time.

A father of four children allegedly killed his wife and 19-year-old daughter with an axe in Jharkhand after they opposed his affair with another woman, police said on Thursday. He then killed himself by consuming poison, they added.Israfil Ansari was allegedly having an affair with another woman for over a year and they were to get married later this month, senior police officer from Jharkhand's Latehar Ramesh Kumar Singh told news agency Press Trust of India. His relationship with his wife Samina Begum and daughter Aasma Parveen became strained as they were opposed to him marrying a second time.News about their deaths spread in the village on Thursday morning and villagers gathered around their house and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.Ansari's younger daughter, who was in another room when he allegedly committed the murders, told the police that she saw Ansari fleeing with an axe. Police said he committed suicide in a nearby jungle by taking poison. Police also recovered his body.Ansari used to beat up his wife over her problems with his affair, police told news agency IANS. They suspect that he had a heated argument with his wife, which led to him killing her and their daughter. In a similar incident in Latehar last month , a man axed her wife to death over her drinking habit after she returned home drunk one evening. The man was arrested and forwarded to judicial custody after his wife's body was recovered.