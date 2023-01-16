'Have To Win 9 States In 2023': BJP After Day One Of Executive Meet

The BJP started a massive two-day strategy session today with an eye to the coming elections in nine states this year, which will be seen as the semi-final to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The session was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier held a mega roadshow in Delhi.

Speaking to the media in the evening, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the BJP is "committed to winning" the coming elections. The focus now is on strengthening the party at the booth level, Mr Prasad said.

Besides the Prime Minister, 35 Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers, and 37 regional heads are attending the two-day national executive meet. 350 party workers are also expected to attend.

Mr Prasad told reporters that India has pulled ahead in several areas including manufacturing of cars and cellphones.

"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world surpassing even England. It is the second biggest mobile manufacturer. From importing cellphones in 2013-14, we are now exporting cellphones made here," he said.

Ahead of the event, party chief JP Nadda held a meeting with in-charges and co-in-charges from across the country.