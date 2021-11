On Saturday, I hope to see the BJP president," Amarinder Singh said.

My only condition for an alliance with the BJP was the resolution of the farmers' agitation, former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said about his new party's alliance with the saffron party. “I have already met the Home Minister and spoken to him about an alliance. On Saturday, I hope to see the BJP president," he told NDTV, hinting that a formal announcement could be expected soon.

This is a developing story, updates will be posted in real-time.