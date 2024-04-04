'Have A Desire To Participate In Elections From Andhra Pradesh': Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada also expressed her desire to be a star campaigner for the NDA candidates in the state. (File)

Former MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and film actress Jaya Prada on Wednesday expressed her desire to "participate" in the upcoming elections from Andhra Pradesh, adding that it all depended on the decision of the leadership of the BJP.

"I have a desire to participate in elections from Andhra Pradesh, it all depends on the decision of higher authorities in the party," Jaya Prada told reporters after visiting Tirumala temple on her birthday.

It is, however, highly unlikely that she will be fielded from Andhra Pradesh either in the coming Assembly election or in the Lok Sabha election by the BJP, as the party has already announced the names of candidates for both of these elections.

The BJP is facing these elections in the state in alliance with TDP and Janasena. As part of the seat-sharing agreement among these parties, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

The TDP will contest 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats and Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Jaya Prada also expressed her desire to be a star campaigner for the NDA candidates in the state.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that his party, Janasena, and the BJP have formed an alliance to stop the atrocities of the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief also exuded confidence in the victory of his alliance in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which will be held simultaneously in the state on May 13.

"Be it Rayalaseema or Konaseema, we are receiving a great response everywhere. There is no doubt that we are winning the upcoming elections," Chandrababu Naidu said while addressing a public gathering here.

He claimed that people have decided to defeat the YSRCP in the coming elections.

"Like the way a hungry lion waits to hunt, people from all sections are eagerly waiting for the elections to press two buttons and defeat the YSRCP badly," Chandrababu Naidu said.

He alleged that under the YSRCP government, the state has seen law and order deterioration and corruption.

"Konaseema is known for its peace. There was no violence here before. But the attacks, land grabbing, false cases, atrocities, commissions, caste politics, mafia kingdoms, ganja, and overall corruption have increased during the YSRCP regime," he said.

"TDP, Janasena, and BJP have come before the people as a team to stop the atrocities of the YSRCP," he added

