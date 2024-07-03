'Deeply Distressed': S Jaishankar Condoles Loss Of Lives In UP Stampede

S Jaishankar offered condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in UP Hathras.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offered condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh Hathras.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply distressed by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The stampede occurred at a religious event in Hathras on Tuesday, in which 116 people were killed and 18 people were injured, officials said.

Meanwhile, police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who conducted a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place on Tuesday.

Speaking on the search operation, Deputy SP Sunil Kumar said, "We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..."

Earlier, Chaitra V, Commissioner of Aligarh said, that the death count is 116 and the number of injured was 18 in the incident.

"116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out," she said.

Aligarh Inspector General Shalabh Mathur said that the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

He also said that the FIR will be registered against several people including the organisers of the event, as more than the permitted number of people were attending the event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

PM Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragic incident.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)