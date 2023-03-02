2020 Hathras Gang-Rape-Murder: 3 Acquitted, 1 Convicted By UP Court

The victim was cremated forcibly by the police in the middle of the night.

The main accused in the 2020 Hathras gang-rape-murder case, which sparked protests across the country, was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while three others were acquitted, officials said.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking accusations of a cover-up and widespread condemnation of the Yogi Adityanath government.