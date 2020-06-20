Haryana Police Deactivates Nearly 400 Sim Cards Issued On Fake Documents

The numbers were deactivated after telecommunication department was approached(Representational)

With rising cases of online frauds in the state, the Haryana Police has deactivated 392 mobile sim cards issued on fake and forged documents during the last month between May 12 and June 15, 2020.

While sharing the details, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk informed that Cyber Crime Unit, after a thorough probe during this period, had identified a total of 685 mobile SIMs which are found to be issued on fake and forged documents by the cellular service providers.

The mobile numbers were deactivated by the cellular service providers after the Department of Telecommunications was approached for the same. The department found that all such fraudsters often carry out their illegal activities by obtaining Sim cards on fake ID proofs to evade arrest.

Highlighting certain precautionary measures, Mr Virk said that Cyber criminals are constantly looking for ways to make money at others' expense. Keeping this in view, it is advised that neither share any personal information such as bank account, CVV code, OTP nor respond to suspicious links on WhatsApp or email as it could result in siphoning off funds from bank accounts, he said.

"We are time and again advising and cautioning people to be wary of unsolicited and fictitious offers received through phone calls, emails and on social media. At the same time, the mobile service providers have also been asked to verify the documents of SIM card seekers properly, he added."

Cautioning citizens not to fall prey to cyber fraudsters, he also urged them to make complaints regarding any such fraudsters at either the government's cyber crime reporting portal or the office of concerned District Superintendent of Police or Police Station.