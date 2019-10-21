Assembly Polls In Haryana, Maharashtra Show Lower Voter Turnout Compared To 2014

Fewer voters emerged for this year's assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The voter turnout in both Maharashtra and Haryana showed a slump in today's assembly polls when compared to the figures in 2014, indicating that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could hold on to power in both the states.

While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05% until 6 pm, down from 63.08% in 2014, Haryana scored 65%, down from 76.54% in the previous election.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.