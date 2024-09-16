Dushyant Chautala's Mother's '2-Faced Snake' Attack On Rebel Who Joined BJP

Polling for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats will be held on October 5.

Naina Chautala, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and mother of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala called BJP's Anoop Dhanak a "black snake." Her comment came during the inauguration of JJP candidate Krishna Gangwa's election office in Adampur, just days ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Speaking about Mr Dhanak, a former JJP leader who defected to the BJP recently, she said, "We gave love and respect to Anoop but even a two-faced snake is better than him. At least a snake knows which way it will bite. God gave Anoop the face of a black snake."

Elected as a JJP candidate in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Mr Dhanak served as a Minister of State in the coalition government between the JJP and BJP. His loyalty to the Chautala family, particularly Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, initially appeared steadfast. He was one of the first to support Ajay Chautala when the JJP was formed in December 2018, following a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

However, in a surprising move ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, Mr Dhanak left the JJP to join the BJP, which has fielded him as its candidate for the Uklana constituency in Hisar district. His defection, along with that of former JJP leaders Ram Kumar Gautam and Jogi Ram Sihag, has been seen as a major political boost for the BJP. The ruling party in Haryana welcomed these defectors, strengthening its position ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections.

Naina Chautala also expressed dissatisfaction with how the JJP's former allies have aligned themselves with their political opponents. Naina Chautala added that the JJP had worked to uplift backwards and scheduled caste leaders like Mr Dhanak, offering them respect and leadership opportunities. "We spared no effort to give respect to SC and backward classes. We also sent Anoop Dhanak as the state minister," she said. Her tone, however, shifted as she accused Mr Dhanak of betrayal, saying, "It is not written on anyone's forehead that it will stab them in the back. When someone stands with us, he is ours."

Urging JJP supporters to campaign against Ms Dhanak, she said, "If you have relatives in Uklana, then you must work to ask for votes against him. Do the work so that he knows what happens when he stabs the Devi Lal family in the back."

Responding to Naina Chautala's controversial remarks, Mr Dhanak was quoted by Amar Ujala saying, "I Have served their family for 20-25 years and have given Naina Chautala respect as a mother. I just want to say my poverty should not have been ridiculed. I did not break the party but resigned after 5 years. My complexion is the same today as it was 20 years ago."

Polling for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats will be held on October 5, with results to be declared on October 8.