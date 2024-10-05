Haryana Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates: 22.7% Turnout Till 11 am, ML Khattar, Nayab Saini, Vinesh Phogat Cast Vote

Assembly Elections 2024 Voting: Elections are underway in Haryana

Voting is underway in all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana to decide the political fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and 1,000 other candidates contesting in the state assembly elections. Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat is also among the key candidates contesting on a Congress ticket. The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the state after a decade. The other key contestants are Congress, AAP, INLD, BSP, JJP and Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the BJP's campaign and addressed four rallies in Haryana, attacking the Congress over several issues. He said the Congress kept every matter important for the country entangled, including the Ram temple issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed several rallies in Haryana, during which he said a "Congress storm" is on its way in Haryana and his party would form the government.

Here are the Live Updates on Haryana Elections 2024:

Oct 05, 2024 12:47 (IST) Haryana Assembly Elections: 22.7% Turnout Recorded Till 11 am In Haryana

Over 22% polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the Haryana assembly election on Saturday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters. Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours of polling. Mr Saini, Mr Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala are among the top candidates. A total of 1,027 candidates are contesting the election.

Oct 05, 2024 12:45 (IST) "BJP Will Form The Government With Full Majority": BJP Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Exudes Confidence

#WATCH | Hisar, Haryana: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi says, "...The BJP will form the government with full majority for the third time. There is a good atmosphere in favour of the BJP...The (Congress) candidate fielded here is an outsider...Bhavya Bishnoi (his son and BJP candidate...

Oct 05, 2024 12:41 (IST) It Is 'Cast Your Vote' Day For The Bhaker Family





A family that votes together, stays together!

Olympic medalist and Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, along with her family, arrives at a polling station in Jhajjar, to cast her vote.



Oct 05, 2024 12:31 (IST) Chander Mohan, Congress Candidate From Panchkula Casts Vote

#WATCH | Haryana: Congress candidate from Panchkula assembly seat, Chander Mohan shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the #HaryanaElelction

Oct 05, 2024 12:29 (IST) "Congress Makes Promises, Doesn't Take Care Of Budget, Later Regrets": ML Khattar



Oct 05, 2024 12:28 (IST) Will Leaders Switching Parties Impact Haryana Polls? What ML Khattar Said

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is confident of a BJP hat-trick in Haryana. Speaking to NDTV as elections are underway in the state, the senior BJP leader said his party always takes into account its budget while making promises while the Congress never does that.

