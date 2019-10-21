Haryana Election 2019: ML Khattar Takes Shatabdi Train To Karnal, Then Cycles To Polling Booth

Haryana Election 2019: Manohar Lal Khattar was seen arriving in a polling booth in Karnal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal to cast his vote this morning. The Haryana chief minister was seen arriving in a cycle to his polling booth.

"First vote, then eat. I am going to cast my vote," the chief minister tweeted, sharing pictures on his personal account.

"I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government," he added.

Had a lively interaction with my co-passengers during my journey to Karnal to cast my vote! pic.twitter.com/dPqKdjbp1z - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 21, 2019

Manohar Khattar is seeking a second term from the Karnal seat that he won in 2014 with a margin of over 60,000 votes.

The Congress has fielded Trilochan Singh, former Chairperson of the Haryana Minority Commission, against Mr Khattar.

Karnal also has one of the highest incomes per capita in Haryana and is ranked 24 out of over 4,000 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2019.

All the 90 Assembly seats of Haryana went to the polls amid tight security. The voting will continue till 6 p.m.

