Haryana Cops Verifying Rajput Body Chief's Hate Speech At Mahapanchayat

The gym trainer's killing had sparked violence in Nuh on May 17.

The police have arrested three key accused in last month's killing of gym trainer Asif Hussain Khan in Haryana's Nuh district which has sparked a major bout of religious unrest. It is also probing the veracity of a video of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief, Kunwar Suraj Pal Amu, making an alleged hate speech a few days ago in favour of those arrested in connection with the 27-year-old's death.

Those arrested today have been identified as Rohit, Pradip, and Amit, the Nuh police tweeted.

Referring to the video, which has by now gone viral on social media, district Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya told NDTV: "We have taken cognisance of this viral video and we will take action. None of the mahapanchayats held in the district had prior permission of the district administration."

His family members had complained that Mr Khan, a resident of Kheda Khalilpur in Nuh, was kidnapped on May 16 before his body was found with signs of having been beaten up badly.

The killing had sparked mob violence in the region a day later, with the police having to use force to disperse protesters at some places.

Immediately after the incident, Mr Singh had said there was no "Hindu-Muslim angle" to the incident. Two groups allegedly had a tiff going in the village and Mr Khan belonged to one of them. This rivalry had led to the attack on the gym trainer and subsequently his death, the police had said.

However, the recent video apparently shows a mahapanchayat held in Indri village of Nuh, where the Karni Sena National President is alleged to have made the controversial speech.

"The organisers (of the mahapanchayat) also allege that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had visited Asif's (Hussain Khan) family last month and had made similar comments. We are verifying all of it," Mr Singh, the police officer, has now said.