Union Minister Harsimrat Badal Quits Over Centres New Bills For Farmers

The bills -- which the BJP claims is big ticket reform in the agri sector -- have hugely upset the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, who have been holding protests for weeks.

The Akalis, who initially supported the laws, made a U-turn this week after realising the depth of the farmers' resentment.

The party had appealed to the Centre to hold off the bills till the concerns of the farmers are addressed.

But with the BJP deciding to push through the bills, the Akalis decided to withdraw support and vote against the bills in parliament today.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the bills -- the Produce Trade and Commerce and the Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector.

Earlier, Mr Badal had claimed that Harsimrat Kaur had "expressed her reservations when the matter was taken up during a cabinet meeting".

But most political parties have been skeptical about the claim. Calling the claim "totally wrong", Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said "If you are genuinely sympathetic towards the interests of farmers and Punjab, then immediately break the party's ties with the Modi government at the Centre".

As of now, only the BJP and its allies are supporting the bills. The rest, including Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and the TRS, which usually lend issue-based support to the government, are opposing it.

Farmers across Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the bills that would replace the three ordinances the Centre says will help farmers across the country get a better market and price for their produce.