Hardik Patel Held Guilty By Gujarat Court In 2015 Rioting Case

Updated: July 25, 2018 12:33 IST
Visnagar: 

Hardik Patel, the 24-year-old face of the Patidar campaign in Gujarat, has been held guilty by a local court in a three-year-old rioting case. 

Hardik Patel and 17 others are accused of being part of a group of around 500 people from the Patel community which vandalised the office of a BJP legislator in the town of Visnagar, attacked journalists, and rioted when the agitation was at its peak in July 2015.

A case was filed against the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader and others by Visnagar police for allegedly ransacking the office of BJP legislator Rushikesh Patel during a protest rally of Patidars demanding job reservation in July 2015.

Last October, a sessions court in Visnagar had issued an arrest warrant against  Hardik Patel and another Patidar leader, Lalji Patel, for not attending the court proceedings.

Earlier this month, the activist had announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast from August 25 to press for reservation to the community members in government jobs and education.

