Happy Promise Day 2021: Best Promise Day Wishes And Quotes To Share

Happy Promise Day: It is the 5th day of the Valentine's week

Happy Promise Day!

Promise Day is perhaps the most significant day of the Valentine's week. Promise Day is a celebration of commitment one makes in a relationship. Respecting a commitment binds a great friendship lifelong and that means care and concern for our loved one. The Promise Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the promises that one makes to our partners. During the Valentine's week, couples often create their own unique promises to each other and send them as beautiful cards. You can also send gifts, cards and quotes to your Valentine and enjoy the day.

Happy Promise Day wishes you can share

Happy Promise Day! I feel blessed that you always keep the littlest promises!

I promise to love and respect you forever. Happy Promise Day!

I promise to be by your side whenever you need me. Happy Promise Day!

I'll always be there for you even if the whole world falls apart. Happy Promise Day!

I promise to wake you up every day with a great cup of coffee! Happy Promise Day!

Sincere promises make love last. Happy Promise Day my love!

Promise makes love stronger, it shows how much you care. Happy Promise Day to a wonderful couple!

Happy Promise Day 2021

Happy Promise Day quotes to share

"Your capacity to keep your vow will depend on the purity of your life" - Mahatma Gandhi

"I believe in the sacredness of a promise that a man's word should be as good as his bond; that character - not wealth or power or position - is of supreme worth" - JD Rockefeller

"Promises are like the full moon, if they are not kept at once, they diminish day by day" - Proverb