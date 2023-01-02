Happy New Year 2023: A Look At The Long Weekends

2023 will give opportunities for extended weekend almost every month of the year.

The new year is finally here. It's time to come up with new resolutions and plan things you would want to do. If exploring new places is on your to-do list for 2023, this could be your year. Last year saw many holidays falling on Sundays, effectively wasting an extra day off for a lot of people. However, 2023 is set to be different, with many opportunities for an extended weekend almost every month of the year. If you can manage a leave to fill in the gaps, the long weekend could be further extended, giving you a chance to take a break from your daily work routine.

Here's a list of all the possible long weekends in 2023

January

January 1, Sunday: New Year

January 14 (Saturday): Lohri, Makar Sankranti

January 15 (Sunday): Pongal

January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day

January 28 (Saturday)

January 29 (Sunday)

One can take a leave on January 13 or 16, or both days, to have a three-day-long weekend. Another extended weekend opportunity, in January, will also come towards the end of the month. One can take a leave on January 27, Friday, to make it a four-day weekend.

February

February 18 (Saturday): Mahashivratri

February 19 (Sunday)

A leave on February 17, Friday, or February 20, Monday, would allow you to have three consecutive offs.

March

March 8 (Wednesday): Holi

Taking leaves on March 9 and 10 will allow you to have five consecutive offs.

April

April 4 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 7 (Friday): Good Friday

Take off on April 5 and 6 so that you can enjoy a five-day-long holiday. Else, you can stick to the usual long weekend, from April 7 to 9.

May

May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima

The first weekend of May will be an extended one.

June

June 29 (Thursday): Eid al-Adha

A leave on June 30 will allow you to have a four-day-long weekend starting with a holiday for Eid al-Adha

August

August 15 (Tuesday): Independence Day

August 29 (Tuesday): Onam

August 30 (Wednesday): Raksha Bandhan

August will give you a chance for two extended weekends. Taking leave on Monday, August 14, will give you four consecutive days ending with Independence Day. Further, an off on August 28, will also give four consecutive off days.

September

September 7 (Thursday): Janmashtami

September 19 (Tuesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

A leave on Friday, September 8, will give you four consecutive days off. Another opportunity for a four-day extended weekend will be around Ganesh Chaturthi

October

October 2 (Monday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 (Tuesday) Dussehra

The first weekend of the month will come with a three-day weekend. You can have another extended weekend in the month if you can manage a leave on Monday, October 24, with the next day being an off for Dussehra.

November

November 12 (Sunday): Diwali

November 13 (Monday): Govardhan Puja

November 27 (Monday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

Leave on Friday, November 10, will give you a four-day-long-weekend for Diwali. Another extended weekend in November will be around Guru Nanak Jayanti which will fall on Monday.

December

December 25 (Monday): Christmas

A leave on the second last Friday of the year, December 22, will give you four days off on Christmas.