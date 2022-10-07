Gyanvapi Case Highlights: Next Hearing On Carbon Dating Of 'Shivling' On October 11

The court of Varanasi's senior-most judge will now hear a plea by Hindu women petitioners for a scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of a purported 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex earlier this year during a video survey carried out on the orders of a lower court in the temple town.

Four of the five Hindu women petitioners -- whose original plea to pray yearlong at a shrine inside the Gyanvapi mosque -- are being heard in the district judge's court, had filed the "scientific investigation" plea last month, saying it was necessary to determine the age of the 'Shivling'.



In their plea, the women said such an investigation could involve the carbon dating process and be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India, a government body.

Gyanvapi case:

Oct 07, 2022 14:56 (IST) No order by Varanasi court on scientific investigation plea; next hearing on October 11





Oct 07, 2022 14:33 (IST) Mosque Committee Object To Scientific Investigation Plea

The mosque committee had also objected to the scientific investigation plea, saying that the case by the Hindu women was about worshipping at a shrine inside the mosque and had nothing to do with its structure. The mosque committee said the object being called a 'Shivling' was actually a "fountain".